Seven criminals nabbed in Kabul

KABUL: Kabul police have arrested seven people on suspicion of different crimes in the latest crackdown around the city, ministry of interior said Wednesday.

The police had succeeded in arresting seven people accused of armed robbery, disruption of public order, plundering, and stealing mobiles of the citizens in different parts of Kabul city in the past 24 hours, the ministry added in a statement.

Their cases have been referred to the judicial organs for further inquiry and proceeding.

According to the statement, in cooperation with the Afghan masses, the Kabul Police seriously continue onslaught against the criminals. “Criminals are not safe anywhere.”

The breakthrough made as recently police had publicized the pictures and names of wanted criminals on walls in different PDs around the Kabul city, a number of them turned themselves to the police.