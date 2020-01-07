Several villages of Farah purged of Taliban presence

AT News

KABUL: Authorities in western Farah province on Tuesday said that several villages had been cleared of Taliban militants during operation conducted by Afghan security forces.

Different villages cleared from Taliban during crackdown carried out by Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) in outskirt of Farah city and in Bala Blok and Qal-e-Kah districts, Special Operations Corps said in a statement.

Afghan security forces also established check points to avoid returning of insurgents to the areas, added the statement.

According to the statement, heavy toll incurred to Taliban as some key members of the group were killed and wounded in the attack.

Tens of mines, which planted on the way were also discovered and neutralized by security forces, noted the statement.

Afghan security forces seized some weapons and ammunition of the enemy during operations.

Moreover, in an Afghan airstrike targeted Taliban so-called custom office in Qala-e-Ka, at least five Taliban militants were killed, the statement added.

According to the statement, clearing operations are going on in full swing in Qala-e-Kah, Shibkoh and Anar Dara districts to wipeout insurgents from these areas.