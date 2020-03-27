Sikhs seek asylum in Canada in wake of Gurdwara attack

AT News

KABUL: Afghan Sikhs community has called on the government of Canada to accept their asylum plea after a deadly attack conducted by the IS-K or so called Daesh on one of their worship place “Gurdwara” in capital Kabul that killed 25 and wounding eight other Afghan Sikhs.

Over 100 Sikh families have sought asylum in Canada.

An Afghan Sikh, Sorbi Singh accused the government of committing negligence to the Sikh minorities, saying that no one in Afghanistan pay attention to their problems.

“President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah are jeopardizing the people for their personnel interests,” Tajndar Singh, another Afghan Sikh said. “We are exhausted.”

Meanwhile, Narindar Singh Khalasa, a Sikh member of the Afghan parliament has condemned the attack and called it in contrast with humanity. “You will be never succeeded,” he said in respond to the militants.

Last week, the IS-K militants set a complex attack on Gurdwara, the Afghan Sikhs’ worship place in PD 1st of capital city of Kabul.

The attack has faced serious reactions from Afghan and foreign officials. Sikhs are considered as the minority of the Afghan mass.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on our Sikh sisters and brothers in Kabul and condole with the victims,” said National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib.