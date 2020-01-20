Home / Latest Updates / Six died in Madrasa’s roof collapse

Six died in Madrasa’s roof collapse

admin January 20, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Six students have been died and eight others wounded after a roof of a Madrasa has fallen down in southern Kandahar province, local official said Monday. The Madrasa is located in PD 12th of the Kandahar’s capital city.

Provincial Education Department’s Spokesman, Nazar Mohammad Samimi said, “The apartment was collapsed today (Monday) morning.” According to him, a number of students are still trapped and rescue operation is underway.

Provencal Police Spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barekzai also confirmed the incident in which five children were killed and eight others were wounded. He said that police has started investigation on the incident.  

