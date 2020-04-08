Six killed over land dispute in Nangarhar

AT News

KABUL: At least six people were killed and another 16 injured in a dispute over land in the eastern province of Nangarhar, officials confirmed.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the Nazyan district, according to provincial governor, Shah Mahmood Miakhil.

“Unfortunately, last day in the district of Nazyan of Nangarhar, two tribes opened fire at each other instead of staying at their homes because of the Corona virus. The tension happened on government land plots that were already grabbed. Six people were killed and 16 more injured,” he said.

The governor said that government forces got busy to resolve the tensions, so the program for fighting the Corona virus was harmed.

Miakhil called the clashes as most expensive for the government that had programs for containing virus spread.

Four people have been so far affected by the Corona virus in Nangarhar with two losing their lives.

The provincial governor blamed the tensions on the land mafia, arguing that they try to keep local government busy so that they couldn’t take steps for returning government lands.

He promised to fight the land mafia to return government lands they had grabbed.

Nazyan lies 50 kilometers southeast of Jalalabad city, provincial capital.