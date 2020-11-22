Son of gold trader kidnapped in Kunduz

AT News

KABUL: A group of kidnappers abducted the son of a gold traders and head of association for goldsmiths in the northern province of Kunduz, provincial officials confirmed.

The abduction took place Sunday morning in front of the Al-Qalam private school in the Kunduz city, the provincial capital of the same name, said Mohammad Yousuf Ayyoubi, head of provincial council.

The gold traders then gathered at the house of head of their association to protest the abduction.

Enamuddin Rahmani, provincial police spokesman, did not know about the kidnapping.

Ayyoubi said that another young man was earlier kidnapped in the Kunduz city and they didn’t know if he was released.

The rate of organized crimes is increasing in Kunduz that borders Tajikistan and is housing many well-off people mostly businessmen.

The province has become an unsafe place with Taliban militants having active presence in about all districts.

The provincial capital fell twice to Taliban in 2015 and 2016 for a few days before the assailants forced to get back by government’s reinforcement.



