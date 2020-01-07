Sources doubt over Taliban agreement with violence reduction

AT News

KABUL: Sources close to Taliban say they doubt if the militants’ leadership would agree with a violence reduction.

The US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad went back to Qatar where he has held 10 rounds of talks with Taliban representatives on Afghan peace. Khalilzad announced a pause for talks in early December, arguing that Taliban demanded the lull to consult their leadership based in Pakistan over Khalilzad’s demand for a ceasefire and violence reduction.

Taliban rejected reports that they had agreed with a 10-day ceasefire, urging their fighters would continue attacks on the Afghan and foreign troops until the last American soldier leaves Afghanistan.

Now, sources who are close to the insurgents, said on Tuesday that the peace deal with the United States seem ambiguous and Taliban leadership look reluctant to agree with violence reduction.

Other sources familiar with the peace talks say that Khalilzad had met Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of militants’ political office in Qatar, discussing the date of deal finalization and its international guarantees.