Special section to control novel corona-virus opens in Kabul

KABUL: In an effort to take immediate action to quell a possible impinge on coronavirus—a deadly virus outbreak from China, the ministry of public health said it has opened a hundred bed special units in Afghan-Japan hospital in Kabul.

Prevention and control of coronavirus is on top agenda of the Ministry, Health Minister, Dr. Ferozudin Feroz said. In a press conference he told newsmen that this center has been established to control and prevent spreading of the virus.

Fortunately, there is no coronavirus in Afghanistan, he said, but in case of its outbreak, the patients will be treated in this center.

The laboratories have the capacity to diagnose ten kinds of viruses, he said, adding the doctors, who appointed in this section, are specialists and well experienced doctors.

On the other hand, MoPH has tasked healthcare teams in Kabul, Balkh, Kandahar and Herat airports to screening passengers to avoid spreading of the virus. Similarly, health care teams have been appointed in borders areas of the country to screen the passengers.

Beside prevention programs, the ministry also has run awareness campaigns about this virus in order to decrease risks in the country.