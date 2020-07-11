Spike in violence unnerves human rights defenders

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) has expressed frustration over a spike in civilian casualties accusing the Taliban group for killing and maiming over 86,823 civilians from 2009 to 2019.

Zabihullah Farhang, a human rights defender, had called on the militants to take practical steps in reducing violence because the civilians are the main victims of the war during one last decade.

A civil rights movement or so called “people movement for peace” said the nature of war has been changed after the signing of US-Taliban peace deal on February 29th in Doha.

Further war is meaningless, said Iqbal Khabir, the head of the movement. “The war has been imposed on us without any doubt.”

According to the National Security Council, the Taliban had carried 284 attacks during one last week. The council said in a statement that 23 civilians were killed and 45 others wounded in the attacks. The council didn’t provide details on security forces casualties in these attacks.

However, the Taliban group has claimed they have reduced attacks to 60 percent, and based on the peace deal with US they are upholding commitments not to attack on big cities and highways.