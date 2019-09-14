Stoltenberg assures Ghani of NATO’s full support

AT News Report

KABUL: In a telephonic conversation with President, Ashraf Ghani, NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg has reiterated alliance’s support to Afghanistan, saying that NATO would train, fund and help Kabul to create a proper condition for peace.

“Good to speak with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan. NATO Allies and partners remain fully committed to supporting Afghanistan,” Stoltenberg twitted Friday.

Secretary General has once again renewed NATO’s commitment to the country after the US President, Donald Trump has cancelled the peace talks with the Taliban group, following a militant’s attack that killed 12 people, including a US soldier in Kabul.

Talking at the commemoration ceremony of 11th of September at NATO headquarter in Brussels, Stoltenberg said that thousands of troops from allies had been deployed to Afghanistan to counter the terrorism after the 9/11th tragedy.

“Soon after 9/11, allies deployed to Afghanistan. Hundreds of thousands of troops, from Europe, Canada and beyond, have served shoulder-to-shoulder with US troops,” he said, adding “many have paid the ultimate price. And many more have been seriously wounded. We remember them. And we must make sure that their sacrifice was not in vain.”

Stoltenberg called the fight against terrorism as a global generation war, saying that NATO remains committed to Afghanistan.