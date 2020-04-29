Suicide bombing kills 3, wounds 15 in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: At least three civilians have been killed and 15 others received injuries after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives among civilians in Kabul on Wednesday morning.

“A suicide bomber detonated his explosives among civilians in Reshkor area of Chahar Asiab district of Kabul at around 08:00am local time,” said Interior Ministry Spokesman Tariq Arian.

“Three civilians embraced martyrdom and 15 others were wounded,” Arian lamented.

Without naming any militant groups, Mr. Arian said the attack had carried out by the enemies of Afghanistan and its people who don’t believe to any “Islamic” and “humanity” values.

It is a “big crime”, and it’s during the holy month of Ramadan, he added.

This is the first attack since few weeks of calm in Kabul. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, which came during month of Ramadan and the deadly spread of Coronavirus that took the lives at least 60 Afghans and infected 1,939 others as of today (Wednesday).

The attack also came when the Taliban turned down ceasefire call offered by the Afghan government in a bid to affectively fight the covid-19 pandemic. This is also when US turning all available stone in an attempt to broker peace talks between Afghan government and Taliban group.

In late February, US hammered out peace deal with the Taliban in Qatar to end its longest war in Afghanistan. But the US forces in Afghanistan said they will come in aid to the Afghan security forces if the Taliban continue attacking Afghan security forces.