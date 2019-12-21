‘Suraya Parlika’ women rights defender dies

AT News

KABUL: A prominent Afghan woman rights defender, Suraya Parlika has passed away due to cancer disease at the age of 75 in Swiss. She was born in 1323 (Afghan Calendar) in Bagrami district of capital Kabul. She had completed her BBA in Kabul University and taken her Master degree in Ukraine. Parlika has worked in several top governmental position and as well as in right defender organizations. Parlika has also established a number of women’s social union and organizations to fight women rights after the Taliban regime collapsed.

Her death has brought widespread reactions by Afghans in social medias, where some of them have expressed greatest regret over her dimes and termed it a great lost- Afghanistan is still one of the restricted countries against women as they are treated with less freedom and education as part of the cultural taboos.

Deputy of the Ministry of Ministry of Repatriation and Refugees in her officials Facebook page said, “Another activist of democratic women’s party has gone.”

Moreover, An Afghan researcher, Meer Ahmad Joyanda has called her brave woman, who has spent her life in defending human rights and ensuring justice for the Afghanistan people.