Taliban accused of not taking steps toward peace

AT News

KABUL: The government accuses Taliban militants of not working hard for peace, saying their efforts are weak.

Sediq Sediqqi, President Ghani’s Spokesman says that Afghans and international community have questions for Taliban regarding implementing of the peace deal with the United States.

He said Tuesday that the government had released 4,000 Taliban prisoners that means they had done responsibilities for peace.

“Taliban are still in the back. Their efforts are weak and insignificant. Violence is still continuing at high level. They (Taliban) are not ready for negotiations. Our prisoners are not released by them and they have a big responsibility.”

Sediqqi said that judicial bodies were working on the files of those 600 Taliban prisoners who are supposed to be held in government custody for the charge of big crimes.

He also accused Taliban of dishonesty, saying that most of the 700 prisoners released by the insurgents were not government forces.

A government source had earlier said that Taliban had offered a new list of their prisoners to be released instead of the 600 men charged for big crimes.

But Taliban rejected the new list.

The US Envoy for Afghanistan Peace, Zalmay Khalilzad reacted to Monday attack in Samangan claimed by Taliban, saying that continuing of attacks was against the group’s commitments for peace.

A vehicle filled with explosions was detonated in front of the provincial department of intelligence agency in Aybak city, the provincial capital. At least 11 people were killed and more than 60 injured in the bombing and ensuing fires by two assailants.

Khalilzad said that continuing of violence would strengthen opposition’s stance and would give more chance to the “destroyers of the peace process”.