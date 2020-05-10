Taliban appoints founder’s son as military chief

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Taliban group has appointed Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of Mullah Mohammad Omar, the founder of the Taliban group, as the new military chief of the group following recent upheavals, involving a spike in attacks against Afghan forces.

The Telegraph reported that senior militant figures confirmed the political reshuffle to check the power of the predecessor of Sardar Ibrahim, the predecessor of Mullah Yaqoob as the movement closes in on negotiations with the Afghan government.

The report further added that Mulla Yaqoob will keep his previous post as deputy to the movement’s overall leader Mulla Haibatullah Akhunzada, but will now also oversee military operations.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban group, confirmed the appointment but did not elaborate further.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph reported that Ibrahim will remain as Mullah Yaqoob’s deputy.