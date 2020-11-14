Taliban asked to seize “unique opportunity” for peace

Herati women say ready to take up arms to defend their rights

AT News

KABUL: A number of Herati women’s rights activists met with Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, to express their concern about the ongoing peace talks in Doha, fearing their rights would possibly be violated in the talks.

Provincial Council Member, Jahantab Tahiri said Saturday that women were ready to protect their rights at any cost and that even if it needed them to take up arms against those who violate their rights.

The Afghan women have raised their voices to the government officials, Suraya Pakzada, a woman activist said, adding that women should not be given a symbolic role in the peace process.

Giving details about his visit to Herat, Abdullah in a series of tweets said he met with “officials, prominent political and religious personalities, representatives of the people, civil society organizations, Ulema and women rights groups” to exchange views regarding the peace process.

“In a two-ways platform and open discussions, I listened to their points of views and suggestions on Afghan peace process, talks in Doha and regional peace diplomacy,” he said.

Mr. Abdullah called on the Taliban to seize the “unique opportunity” for peace, show flexibility, stop violence and stay committed to a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

This is as peace talks between the Kabul peace delegation and Taliban members have reached nowhere. They are in Doha, the capital city of Qatar for over two months now, but no progress has been made so far. The Taliban called on the US president-elect, Joe Bidden to stay on course to the US-Taliban peace deal signed on February 29th after marathon peace negotiations conducted by the incumbent US president, Donald Trump’s administration despite the absence of the Afghan government. But in contrast to the Taliban’s statement, the Afghan officials urge the president-elect to review and take notes on the Afghan peace process.