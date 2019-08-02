Taliban assault leaves 8 policemen dead in Daikundi

AT News Report

KABUL: At least eight police officers embraced martyrdom and 10 others received injuries after their check posts came under Taliban attack in central province of Daikundi on Thursday night, provincial official confirmed Friday.

Attack started at 1:30 local time on a check post in Tapa-e-Ziarat in Pato district of the province, said provincial governor Anwar Rahmati. “Taliban fighters captured two check posts during the attack.”

However, the check posts had retaken, but clashes yet to be ended in the part of the district, he added.

Last week, Taliban fighters attacked another check post in the same district, in which one security forces member was martyred, the governor said. “Taliban also suffered heavy casualties in the attack.”

Daikundi has borders with Ghazni, Uruzgan and Helmand provinces. Relatively it comes under attack as these provinces are insecure and the militants could easily infiltrate to Daikundi form there that cause clashes and other incidents of violence.