Taliban attack leaves 7 soldiers dead in Balkh

KABUL: At least seven Afghan army soldiers have been killed after Taliban militants attacked their checkpoint in northern Balkh province, ministry of defense said Tuesday.

In addition to that six others, including three operatives of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) were received injuries in the Taliban attack at a joint military base of Afghan army and NDS in Khili Guli area of Dawlat Abad district of the province.

A Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said over 20 soldiers had been killed in the attack

The attack came just days after Taliban claimed responsibility for the death of a US soldier in Kunduz province.

Moreover, Taliban intensified attacking Afghan and foreign forces aimed ongoing peace talks with hope of ceasefire across the country. Taliban Qatar-based members had visited Pakistan to consult ceasefire offer with their leadership there. It seems there would be truce before US-Taliban peace deal.