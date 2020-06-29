Taliban attacks pushed back in Logar, Ghazni: Army

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have pushed back the Taliban attacks in the central provinces of Logar and Ghazni, military officials said on Monday.

The ministry of defense said in a statement that the militants staged attacks on the Afghan security force checkpoints in Elyas village of the capital city, Pul-e-Alam in Logar. Another militants attack was confronted by the Afghan security forces with the support of the Air Force in Arzoi Kalan village of the Ghazni city, the statement read.

According to the statement, 12 militants were killed and 15 others wounded as part of the retaliation attacks by the security forces. The statement didn’t give details on the security force casualties.

The Taliban did not comment so far.

Despite a preliminary peace agreement between the US and Taliban, the militants have been continuing a high amount of attacks that inflicted casualties on security forces and as well as civilians.