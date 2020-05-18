Taliban burn five people in Ghazni

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban fighters have torched the bodies of five people in central Ghazni province, security official said on Monday. The incident took place in Qiaq village of Jaghato district, according to local officials and the victims are three civilians and two national police personnel. However, the Taliban rejected the claim as groundless.

Officials said that the civilians were from Malistan district and the security forces belonged to the Rashidan district of Ghazni. These five people were on the way to Ghazni city, the provincial capital, while they were pulled out by the militants.

Interior Ministry also confirmed the incident, saying that the Taliban torched the bodies of five people after plunging them out of vehicle.

Ghazni is located in central of Afghanistan. The residents had earlier expressed criticism over insecurity and threat posed by the militants.