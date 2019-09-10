Taliban captured Yangi-Qala, Darqad districts of Takhar

AT-KABUL: After four days of fighting, Taliban fighters Tuesday captured Yangi-Qala and Darqad districts of northeastern Takhar province, after government forces retreated from the districts, officials said.

Northern districts of Takhar province were attacked by the militants four days ago and in result of the heavy fighting security forces last night retreated from Yangi-Qala and today morning from Darqad districts of the province.

“It was a tactical retreat by security forces in order to prevent casualties among the civilians in districts” Jawad Hijri, spokesman for Takhar governor told Afghanistan Times.

During the fighting 30 Taliban fighters including their sniper unit commander, Osmani, were killed and several others were injured he said.

Reinforcement was dispatched to the districts from the provincial capital and Hijri hoped they will soon push the militants back from the districts.

Local officials and provincial council members criticized the districts center were captured by Taliban after provincial officials failed to send reinforcement on time.

Taliban were already active in remote parts of these districts and were occasionally launching attacks against the security forces.

Taliban claimed to have inflicted loses on security forces and captured several vehicles, weapons and ammunition from the security forces.