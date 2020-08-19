Taliban denies meeting govt. representative in Qatar

AT News

KABUL: Based on some reports a top government official has flown to Qatar to meet the Taliban representatives to ask them not to discuss the formation of an interim government and not put it on the agenda of the intra-Afghan negotiations. But the Taliban denied meeting them and the officials returned to Kabul without any achievement.

One of them was likely the national security advisor, Hamdullah Mohib who went to Qatar.

The official sought to gain details about the agenda of the intra-Afghan negotiations from Qatari officials and asked them not to include the formation of an interim government on the agenda.

The official wanted to share the message of President Asrhaf Ghani with the Taliban representatives, according to Kabul News, a local tv channel.

The government didn’t officially confirm the visit, but during several recent days, the national security advisor has not been seen in official meetings of the government.

Despite repeated contacts with the Presidential Palace (ARG), it didn’t provide any detail regarding the issue. But a government source confirmed the visit of Mohib to the United Arab Emirates, the source reported.

The intra-Afghan negotiations were supposed to be started in the near future after the Consultative Loya-Jirga called for the release of 400 controversial prisoners but the negotiations have been delayed due unknown challenges.