Taliban fighters kill four policemen in Bamyan

KABUL: Local officials in central Bamyan said that at least four Afghan security forces were killed and two others were wounded by the Taliban insurgents in Dara-e-Shikari district of the province.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Saidq Muradi said that the security forces were on their way to reinforce their comrades against the attacks staged by the militants in Baghak area of Dara-e-Shikari while they came into the Taliban ambush.

He said that wounded soldiers were shifted to Kabul. According to him, some Afghan security forces fighting the Taliban insurgents in Babok area of the district after the insurgents premeditated an ambush to target them.

However, a security official confirmed that security forces had conducted a military operation to clear the area from the Taliban presence.