Taliban hang two men for shaving beards in Faryab

KABUL: Taliban fighters have executed two young men for shaving their beards in the insecure province of Faryab in the northwest, officials in the province said.

“The terrorist Taliban hanged two young men just because they had shaved their beards, while the penalty for shaving of beard is not hanging in Islam,” the Shahin military corps said Saturday in a statement.

“The terrorist Taliban kill our country-fellows in different ways. This is another crime of the enemies of Afghanistan and they sentenced two young men to death at a field court yesterday and hanged them in public.”



Taliban have not yet commented on the allegation. But the militants continued to kill security forces and civilians even after they signed a peace deal with the United States that demands them to reduce violence in Afghanistan.

The government condemns continuing of violence as an element to remove a trust sphere for the peace talks.

Sediq Sediqqi, President Ghani’s Spokesman, said Saturday that the government was committed in peace efforts.

He said that about 4,000 Taliban prisoners were released from government jails with the aim of peace talks.

Taliban demand the release of their 5,000 prisoners from government custody, saying they would release 1,000 government prisoners in return.