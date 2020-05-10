Taliban have freed 180 Afghan prisoners

AT News

KABUL: In the midst of prisoners swap process between the Afghan government and Taliban, the militants have recently released 28 prisoners, who the group claims are Afghan security forces, in western Herat province.

In return for their over 1,000 prisoners have so far released by the Afghan government, the militants have freed at least 180 government prisoners, who are containing of civil and military personnel.

In total the Taliban are looking for their 5,000 prisoners, but the Afghan government said they will release around 1,500 at first place and the rest will be released after intra-Afghan talks.

But the Afghan government confirmed the release of 123 prisoners, saying that the rest of 180 prisoners were civilians, who have been abducted by the Taliban to complete the number of prisoners.

The National Security Council has said that the Afghan government released the prisoners based on President Ashraf Ghani’ decree to accelerate efforts for peace and avoid the pandemic Covid-19 spread to the prisoners.

The NSC called on the Taliban to accelerate prisoners release and put a halt into violence and engaged in peace talks with the government. “Delay in the intra-Afghan-talks does not have any justification but it poses further carnages,” said Javid Faisal a spokesman for the NSC.

To set on direct talks with the Afghan government, the Taliban insist on release of their 5,000 prisoners.

Based on US-Taliban peace deal, the Afghan government should release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in return for 1,000 prisoners held militant’s custody.