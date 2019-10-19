Home / Latest Updates / Taliban key commander killed in Paktika

Taliban key commander killed in Paktika

AT News Report

KABUL: A Taliban key commander was killed along with three of hi fighters and while another fighter was wounded during overnight operations carried out by the Afghan security forces in southern Paktika province.

A key commander of Taliban terrorists Bashir killed and another was wounded in an overnight clearance operation conducted by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Ashk region, Wazakhwa district of Paktika, said a press statement issued by Ministry of Interior (MoI).

The statement said that in the meantime, three Taliban terrorists were killed in a joint clearance operation carried out by Afghan forces in Jamja and Sharabt regions of the province.

