Taliban kidnap 28 civilians in Maidan Wardak

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban militants kidnapped about 28 civilians in Jalriz district of Maidan Wardak province.

Provincial Police Spokesman told Afghanistan Times that Taliban rebels had stopped nearly ten passenger vehicles in Behsod district that were en route to Kabul. According to him, the Taliban rebels had transported 28 passengers to an unknown location

The kidnapping was also disclosed by Mahdi Rasekh, the representative of Maidan Wardak at the Lower House of Parliament on Wednesday.

The Taliban took out these people from passenger vehicles, Rasekh added, saying these people are the residents of Hes-e Awal Behsod district.

The Taliban separated the women and children and took the men with them. “The women and children were sent back to Kabul in other vehicles.”

Sayed Taqi known as Bacheyne Sayed Forotan has abducted these people. Rasekh said Sayed Taqi has recently pledged allegiance to the Taliban group.

Provincial security officials said that efforts are underway by local influential people to mediate and set their release.

Though the Taliban did not immediately claim responsibility, but a police spokesman said their investigation showed the Taliban are behind the kidnapping.