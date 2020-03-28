Taliban rejects Kabul peace force as ‘inconclusive’

AT News

KABUL: Taliban reject a delegation introduced by President Ashraf Ghani for the intra-Afghan negotiations, saying it was against a peace deal the group signed with the United States in February.

The government on Thursday released the list of 20 people to hold negotiations with Taliban in the framework of intra-Afghan talks. The delegation includes former intelligence chief Masoum Stanekzai and four women.

Taliban Spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid said Saturday in a statement that the “Kabul Administration” could attend the intra-Afghan talks as a party beside other parties.

“The team announced by the Kabul administration is against our principle stance and against agreement with the Americans,” Mujahid said in a statement.

He said that the government team did not represent all the parties, adding that other parties were not satisfied with the team.

Taliban spokesman urged that the intra-Afghan talks should not be hindered, saying that a single group could not hold the issues of the entire country in its hands.