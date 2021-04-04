Taliban shadow district chief detained in Baghlan

AT News

KABUL: Taliban shadow district chief and military in-charge for Sabri district of Khost province were arrested during an operation in Baghlan province.

Khenjan district police in cooperation with the anti-terrorism police unit have carried out a special operation, in which two key members of laser group of the Taliban were detained, Baghlan police press disk said in a statement on Sunday.

The two captured indicts were involved in different subversives and terrorist activities in Baghlan-Kunduz and Baghlan-Samangan highway for the past few years.

These culprits were originally from Khost province, who were recently assigned as Taliban’s shadow district chief and military in-charge for Sabri district of southeastern Khost province, the statement added.

According to the statement, the arrested terrorists confessed that they were involved in different subversive and terrorist activities, including attack on a security base in Baghlan-Pul-e-Khomri, Baghlan-Smanagan highways, targeting security forces convoy and planting mines on the roadsides.

Further investigation is going on over their cases, the statement noted.