Taliban shot dead a female police officer in Kunduz

KABUL: A female police officer, Saleha was shot dead by the Taliban insurgents in the northern Kunduz province, security officials said Wednesday.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Hijratullah Akbari said the incident took place on Tuesday night in Shorakhak area which is located a long distance from the Kunduz city. He said that the area was covered with jungles and was insecure.

According to him, Saleha was at age 45 and had three children.

The Taliban didn’t say anything at this point. Last month, the Taliban killed two employees of countering narcotics of the ministry of interior.

One of the employees was a female, whose family claimed that she was shot dead by the militants. The Taliban has been repeatedly blamed for the killing of female security personnel in several districts of the country. However, the insurgents didn’t claim responsibility for the shooting yet.

The interior ministry said that increasing female security forces was one its top priorities as the ministry faces with the shortage of women employees.