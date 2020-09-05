Taliban shot dead two people in Parwan

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban fighters have shot dead two people, including a spy agent of the ministry of interior in Sayed Khail district of central Parwan province, local officials said on Saturday.

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, Wahida Shahkar said that the incident occurred on Saturday morning in Aftash village when the intelligence officer was on his way to Bagram district – his workplace.

Shahkar said that a civilian was also killed in the shooting rampage, but fell short to provide details about his identification.

The Taliban didn’t assert anything at this point thus far. Parwan is located in the north of Kabul and is merely an insecure province, where the Taliban has a partial present.