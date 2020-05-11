Taliban still maintains close ties with Daesh, al-Qaeda

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban have kept close relations with the Daesh and al-Qaeda, two notorious international terrorist networks the United States has been fighting to uproot them for years, the intelligence agency said.

Taliban promised to cut any ties with international terrorist bodies in a peace deal they signed late February with the United States that allows Washington to withdraw troops from Afghanistan after two decades of war against the group.

Ahmad Zia Seraj, caretaker director of the National Directorate of Security told senators on Monday that Taliban were not interested in peace even after the US peace deal. He said that the militants were trying to use the opportunity for pulling their fighters out of the government prisons and succeed the war.

Seraj who was summoned along other security officials by senators for a question-answer session, assured that Taliban would never gain their “inauspicious goals” and would suffer heavy response by security forces.

Taliban intensified attacks on security forces and people in several provinces just after signing the peace deal with Washington. Reports say that foreign fighters loyal to Daesh and the movement of East Turkistan fighting along Taliban insurgents in Badakhshan province bordering China.

Massoud Andarabi, acting interior minister, said that Taliban were fully prepared for war, but emphasized that the government would strongly join negotiations and would not let the group to succeed the war.

Yasin Zia, deputy defense minister said of a 10 per cent decrease in security forces’ casualties.



