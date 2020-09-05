Taliban still unsure if all prisoners were freed

AT News

KABUL: Taliban officials have claimed uncertainty about whether all their inmates have been freed from Afghanistan prisons.

A senior Taliban militant says their technical team had not confirmed that all militant prisoners have been released. The list of released prisoners should be analyzed and confirmed, the Taliban official said, before intra-Afghan talks begin.

This is as Kabul government announced last week all Taliban prisoners had been freed. National Security Council had said the Afghan government, in pursuant of the Consultative Loya Jirga’s resolution, had completed the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners based on a listed presented by the militants.

Only five prisoners whose release faced an international backlash are in government custody, said the NSC, and that diplomatic efforts are underway to resolve the issue.

The Afghan government will be sending its peace team to Doha for peace talks in a few days and chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, is expected to visit Qatar to kick off negotiations with the militant Taliban. He has also signalled that a constitutional amendment will highly likely take place if peace negotiations necessitate such a change to pave the way for future compromises in the state-making.