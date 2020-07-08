‘Taliban truck bomb’ kills three in Kandahar

By Farhad Naibkhel

KABUL: At least three Afghan National Police members were killed in a Taliban truck bombing in southern Kandahar province, the first of such big attacks by the Taliban since Eid’s ceasefire almost two months ago.

Taliban bomber targeted Shah Walikot police HQ on Wednesday morning, in which 14 people, majority of them civilians were also wounded, according to the provincial officials.

“The enemies had placed a truck full of explosive materials near the police headquarter and district compounds of Shah Walikot,” Provincial Governor Spokesman, Bahir Ahmadi said.

“Three security forces embraced martyrdom and 14 others, including civilians and security forces received injuries in the blast,” Mr. Ahmadi told Afghanistan Times.

The bombing happened after the Afghan security forces identified and shot dead the suicide bomber. “The blast was so heavy that police HQ and the district compound had partial damage,” he said.

The Taliban group had claimed responsibility for the attack—an uptick in the violence by the group in the wake of ongoing peace talks.

Kabul administration has frequently expressed its concerns over spur in the violence and intensification of attacks by the Taliban group in different provinces. These attacks have had fatalities – besides the Afghan security forces, civilians were also killed and wounded.

Peace agreement between US-Taliban hammered out on 29th February in Doha was expected to bring down the level of violence to some extent. But it has been intensified.

Afghan government believes the surge in violence by the Taliban could likely jeopardize the peace process with further complicating it.

Afghan masses, which have become fed up with ongoing war, see the latest uptick in violence and attacks by the Taliban could put the peace talks in danger.