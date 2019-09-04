Taliban Uruzgan attack repelled; 17 rebels killed

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghan security forces pushed backed Taliban insurgents attack and killed its 17 fighters in southern Uruzgan province, official said Wednesday.

Spokesman for Ministry of Interior, Nasrat Rahimi said the Taliban insurgents massively attacked Khas Urzgan District Police Chief compound on Tuesday late night.

“In advance a car borne with explosive went off near police chief compound and later a number of insurgents started firing,” the spokesman said.

However, soon after assault, police forces started counterattack, killing at least 17 Taliban fighters, Rahimi said, adding 37 other rebels were wounded. It was a failed Taliban attempt, he said, but confirmed casualties on part of Afghan security forces.

Four police officers embraced martyrdom in the attack, the spokesman lamented.