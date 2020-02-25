Taliban violates violence reduction promise in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: Amid a one-week reduction in violence between Afghan, US forces and the Taliban fighters, the security officials in southern Kandahar said that the Taliban had violated the agreement, setting attacks on three districts of the province.

Provincial Police Spokesman Jamal Nasir said the Afghan Security Forces have stayed committed to the agreement. “The conflicting side has broken the agreement and carried out attacks on Shorabak, Shahwali-Koot and Maroof districts.” He said the militants have also conducted several attacks on security forces convey.

Thought the Afghan security forces observe the violence reduction, Barakzai said that militants would face strong reaction if they didn’t put a halt into attacks.

The US and Taliban, after almost one and half years of negotiations with the Taliban, had reached a deal over a weeklong reduction in violence instead of a ceasefire agreement – which the Afghan government had emphasized on as a precondition for US and Taliban peace deal. If the Taliban hold on the cooling off for the rest of the week, US President Donald Trump said that he would sign the peace agreement with the Taliban – a deal that pave the ground for intra-Afghan-talks and a gradual drawdown of American troops.