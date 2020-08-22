Taliban’s assassination circles plan to kill 17 Afghan peace activists: Nabil

AT News

KABUL: Former Presidential Candidate and NDS Chief, Rahmatullah Nabil has alleged that the Taliban’s military commission has plotted assassination of many political and civil society activists in the country.

By releasing a statement associated with the Taliban, Nabil claimed the Taliban’s assassination circles had planned to kill 17 peace activists, including himself, who apparently speak in favor of the Taliban and against the government in interviews, before the launch of intra-Afghan negotiations.

The target list includes secretly killing Rahmatullah Nabil, Omar Zakhilwal, Abdul Karim Khurram, Qazi Mohammad Amin, Ahmad Zia Masoud, Hekmat Khalil Karzai, Sayed Akbar Agha, Khaliullah Safia, Amin Karim, Humayon Humayon, Mujeeb Khilwatgar, Waliullah Shaheen, Nazar Mohammad Motmain, Danish Karokhel, Faiz Mohammad Zahlan, Asif Ashna, and Faiz Safai.

The kill list states that there are good reasons for killing these people and that in the current situation, fulfilling this task is a very important to implement the Sharia system of the Islamic Emirate and end the President Ashraf Ghani’s government, something that must be done in a very secret way.

Nevertheless, Nabil said he was well aware of the stupid games of “domestic and foreign mercenaries.”

This is while a list containing the names of peace advocates is circulating on the social media, in which the Taliban have supposedly premeditated the killing of those figures.

The Qatar-based Taliban spokesman has strongly rejected the report, accusing the government’s intelligence agency of the attempt. Suhail Shaheen said the “Kabul government” wants to silence the peace activists somehow.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in targeted killings recently. A high-ranking Education Ministry employee was killed in a bomb blast in capital Kabul on Wednesday, the second attack in less than a week on peace and rights activists in the country, following an assassination attempt on Fawzia Kofi, a member of the government negotiating team.