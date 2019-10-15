Home / Latest Updates / Taliban’s key commander arrested in Herat

AT News Report

KABUL: Taliban’s Deputy Commander for Obe district of western Herat province has been apprehended during an operation conducted by the Afghan security forces.

Ministry of interior in a statement said that Taliban’s deputy commander was arrested during an operation carried out by Afghan National Police in 4th PD in Herat City.

The ministry in a statement identified the detained commander as Abdullah aka Talha, who was involved in many terrorist attacks and destructive activities in the province.

