Taliban’s last prisoners reach Qatar amid backlash

KABUL: Taliban’s last six prisoners arrived in Qatar just a day before the start of intra-Afghan talks in Doha, with French officials objecting to their release.

Taliban’s Qatar office spokesman Mohammad Naeem confirmed the controversial prisoners arrived in Doha last night. Intizar Khadim, member of the National Security Council commission on civilian casualties and prisoners release, said the six Taliban inmates were transferred to Qatar in a special flight from the Kabul international airport last night.

The death row prisoners were involved in insider attacks on Australian and French forces and the governments of the two countries had objected to their release.

French foreign ministry severely protested the release in a statement. “France clarifies severe opposition to the release of those people who had hands in crimes against our citizens especially our soldiers,” said the statement on Friday, just one day after Kabul announced that six controversial Taliban prisoners were released and flown to Qatar to be kept in house arrest.

It is said the six prisoners would be in Qatar for about a month before their fate is decided. The much-awaited intra-Afghan talks will commence in Doha on Saturday.