Target killing irks UNAMA in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Targeted killings of civilians are taking place at a deeply disturbing rate in Afghanistan, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said.

In a series of tweet, UNAMA mourned the loss of so many outstanding citizens, and condemned those responsible and urges authorities to bring them to account.

“In the last four days alone Afghanistan has seen the killing of an MP, a well known journalist, a group of medics and head of a leading election watchdog. Such dreadful attacks are rarely claimed and frequently focus on those working for an open society,” the agency said.

The UN repeated its call for a sustained reduction in violence. “Lives and gains must be protected, with spoilers prevented from undermining the vital peace negotiations, due to resume 5 January.”

This is as yet another civil society activist and the CEO of the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA) Yousuf Rasheed, was assassinated in Kabul on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in PD 7th of Kabul, Police Spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz said. His driver who received injures in the shooting, lost his life to the wounds at the hospital.

Moreover, one police officer was killed and two more were wounded in an IED blast that targeted a police vehicle in Kabul on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 6:55am local time in Kabul’s PD12.

No group including the Taliban, claimed responsibility each of the attack.