TEFA concerned over weak management of electoral commissions

AT News Report

KABUL: The Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA) expresses concerns over weak management in the electoral commissions, saying that the presidential election would not be held timely if the commissions do not pay attention to its administrative corruption.

Mohammad Naim Ayoubzada head of TEFA on Monday called lack of good management in the election commissions as the reason for delay for presidential elections.

“Corrupt people are still in the commissions. The delay in the election process will come because of the lack of management,” he said. “Unfortunately, the new electoral team disappoints us for presidential elections and we are seriously concerned. If the situation remains like this the upcoming presidential election would not be held on time.”

The independent election commission said that some changes in the electoral law would help restart the plans for presidential election.

The electoral observers say that the new electoral bodies don’t organize their plans and reforms for the coming election so far and emphasized that no reason should be observed for the delay in the presidential election.

Meanwhile, the TEFA accused the government of interfering in the election commissions, an allegation rejected by presidential office.

The independent election commission said that it has struggled to provide more facilities and development for the coming presidential election but emphasized that talks in regards of timetable for the election are still under progress.

“The election would be held in this year. You know that we are 17 days back from the timetable, a new timetable would be made soon,” said Zabihullah Sadat, a spokesman for the independent election commission.

He said that the commission is trying to hold the election on time.