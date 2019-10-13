Tense of rebels killed in Nangarhar ops

AT News Report

KABUL: Officials in the ministry of defense said Sunday that over 30 militants, including Taliban and Daesh affiliated members have been killed in the recent joint raids conducted by the Afghan and foreign forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

According to the officials, the operations were conducted with the support of NATO air forces in the insecure districts of the province.

“More than 16 Daesh affiliated members were killed on Saturday night operation in Pachi- ragam district,” said defense spokesman, Fawad Aman.

He furthered that at least 16 Taliban militants have been killed in a joint operation by the Afghan and Resolute Supports in Khogianai district of Nangarhar.

“In total, the majority of the operations were organized and conducted by the Afghan security forces,” Aman added, saying, “whenever we face a problem or we run out of facilities, the foreigners take part in.”

Meanwhile, the Nangarhar press department in a statement said the Taliban red unit fighters have suffered massive casualties in these operations.

No militant group, neither the Taliban nor the Daesh, have so far commented in regards.

Nangarhar is among the insecure provinces in Afghanistan, where both Taliban and Daesh affiliated members have been engaged in subversives activates and terrorist attacks on Afghan and foreign forces, plus government and NGO’s offices.