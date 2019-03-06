Terrorists killed 16 civilians in attack on construction company in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL- At least 16 civilians were killed and six more were injured after the construction company they were working for was attacked by five terrorists in eastern Nangarhar province of the country early today morning.

Nangarhar governor spokesman, Attaullah Khogyanai said five attackers, including two suicide bombers, attacked the Private Afghan Construction Company, MQ, early in the morning at 5:00am which last for five and a half hours after all terrorists were killed by the security forces.

Khogyanai said in this unfortunate attack 16 employees of the construction company were killed and another six were injured by the terrorists.

The injured employees were already shifted to regional hospital and were under treatment, two of them in “critical condition.”

Although the attackers were killed and armed resistance was ended but security forces were still busy in clearance operation in the area to neutralize the explosives, he said.

So far a car full of explosives and several IEDs, placed in the company by attackers, were destroyed by the security forces, Khogyanai said, adding a final statement with more information on the attack will be released later.

No militant group so far claimed the attack in the province which houses both Daesh and Taliban fighters in its remote and mountainous areas.

The terrorist attack came after few months’ relative calm in Nangarhar. The province was witness of such attacks on regular bases in recent two years but such attacks were halted in recent months after special forces were deployed in the city and several operations against militants were launched in several districts of this province.