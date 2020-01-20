The US is no honest broker in Afghanistan peace: Senate

AT News

KABUL: Amidst a hectic season of peace negotiations and with the United States and Taliban inching towards hammering out a peace deal to curb insurgency, the Senate is bristling that the United States is not an honest broker of peace in Afghanistan.

The Chairman of the Senate, Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, on Monday heaped scorns on American’s agreement on reduction of violence with the Taliban, arguing that the U.S. is never honest in its peace quest and about ceasefire.

He said the State Minister for Peace will be forming an inclusive delegation along with the politicians to enter peace talks with the Taliban.

Senator Mohammad Haneef Hanafi said in the fell clutch of circumstances, the United States is seen to be trying to repeat the peace process Afghanistan experienced during Dr. Najib’s government in late 1980s.

This is as mainstream politicians including Dr. Abdullah and Hamid Karzai are supporting America’s plan for the Taliban to reduce their scope of violence – which entails a halt to their attacks including suicide bombings and blockades of highways.