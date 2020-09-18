Thousands of domestic violence cases registered since March

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of public health says that government hospitals received 14,000 violence affected women including 100 rape victims in the first six months of the ongoing Persian Year.

The ministry said Friday that 4,333 women were the victims of physical violence, 100 victims of rape, 1,021 victims of forced marriages, 233 victims of sexual harassment, 5,868 victims of mental violence and 2,389 women deprived from sources and chances were registered.

“Totally in the first six months of the Persian Year, 13,944 violence cases were reported based on the gender,” said Massoumah Jaafari, deputy spokesperson at the public health ministry.

She said that the number in the same period of time in last year was 23,000 cases that included 166 rape cases, 1,628 forced marriages and 6,550 physical violence cases.

The Corona virus outbreak was called one of the reasons all the victims did not refer to government hospitals this year.

“Most of women are unaware of their rights and are facing with severe family restrictions, so they cannot go to judicial organs or to the independent human rights commission for complaint,” said Zabihullah Farhang, an official of the independent human rights commission.

Women’s rights activists believe that conservative traditions in the society, poverty, patriarchy, addiction, lack of rule of law, punishment impunity and lack of support for women are the reasons of high rate of violence against them.