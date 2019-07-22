Home / Latest Updates / Three land grabbers arrested in Logar

Three land grabbers arrested in Logar

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghan National Police in southern Logar province have arrested three land grabbers—a lucrative but black business where many powerful individuals have been involved in this illegal practice.

Provincial Police Spokesman Shahpoor Ahmadzai has accused them of grabbing governmental lands in Omar Abad area in center of Logar province. “Police arrested them while engaged to build an institution in the grabbed land.”

Their cases have been refereed to attorney general for further inquiry.

In the last 18 years, land disputes have become a permanent feature of Afghanistan’s landscape and also a primary driver of conflict in the country. Land grabbing has reached its peak mainly after the collapse of Taliban regime as soon as land value has increased.

