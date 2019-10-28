Three women killed in Pakistani shelling on Kunar

AT News Report

KABUL: Local officials in eastern Kunar province said Monday that at least three Afghan women have been killed and four others, including a child wounded in thePakistani shelling from other side of the Durand Line.

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, Abdul Ghani Musamem said the shelltargeted a residential house in Dow Kalamarea of Nari district.

The shelling started on Sunday in Nari district, and the Afghan forces responded, official said, after a shorthalt,clash between Afghan forces and the Pakistanishave once againbegun on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Provincial Council Member, Malik Shirzameen said the Afghan and Pakistani forces have been using heavy weapons in the fight. According to him, the residents of the district have joint the Afghan security forces in fight against the Pakistani forces.

The Afghan officials said the fight took place after the Pakistani military has tried to form their checkpoints at the crossing points related to Afghanistan’s territory.

For further supports, the Afghan security officials said the reinforcement has been stationed in the area.

The local officials have called impassable and lack of telecommunication as an obstacle to have information about the clash in the district.

Such fights between the Afghan and Pakistani forces have been repeatedly happened. Civilians have often been victimized of the Pakistani missiles on Afghanistan’s borderline provinces.