Torkham gate temporarily reopened for passengers

AT News

KABUL: Torkham gate, located in eastern Afghanistan alongside the Durand-Line, was temporarily reopened after nearly a month of blockage against the Afghan migrants who stuck on the other side of the line in Pakistan.

The Afghanistan Ambassador in Islamabad, Atif Mashal had called on the Afghan passengers stuck in Pakistan to take use of the opportunity and cross the gate, as the gate would be reclosed to avoid the pandemic covid-19’s outbreak.

“On May sixth, the Torkham gate would be opened for some hours,” he wrote on twitter.

But provincial governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogianai said that the gate was opened after some lagging-hours. Hundreds of Afghans would be passing the crossing point to enter into Afghanistan, he added.

Meanwhile, an official from the provincial public health, Zahir Adel said that medical teams have been sent to the gate to inform people about the coronavirus spread and infection.

Last month, citing the spread of covid-19, Islamabad closed its two major crossing points- Spin Boldak and Torkham.

However, the Pakistani officials have announced that in coordination with the Afghan officials, the gates would be opened for trade five of a week’s days.