Trump reproaches Pakistan for ‘sheltering Osama bin Laden’
admin
November 20, 2018
Latest Updates, World
43 Views
AT Monitoring Desk-WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump slammed Pakistan for what he said ‘doing nothing for the US’ and said that the country sheltered al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden for years.
Trump told Fox news in an interview that people in Pakistan knew the top terrorist leader was living there.
“But living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there,” he told Fox news.
“And we give Pakistan USD1.3 billion a year . … [bin Laden] lived in Pakistan, we’re supporting Pakistan, we’re giving them USD1.3 billion a year –which we don’t give them anymore, by the way, I ended it because they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us,” Trump said in a wide-ranging interview with Fox News aired Sunday.
Meanwhile, the US president said he is planning to visit Afghanistan and Iraq to meet the American troops stationed there.
After becoming the US President, Trump has not visited these two countries — considered to be a must for a president — where his troops are stationed. This has become a point of criticism by his political opponents.
“Well, I think you will see that happen. There are things that are being planned. We don’t want to talk about it because of — obviously because of security reasons and everything else.”
Check Also
KABUL: The cases of five ministers sent to the attorney general office are under prosecution, …