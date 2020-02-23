Trump says will sign Taliban deal if reduced violence holds

AT News

KABUL: Following a one week reduction in violence between Afghan, US forces and the Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, the US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he would sign a peace deal with the group if the reduction of violence reached the next less than a week period of time.

While speaking to reporters at the White House, he said, “Yes, I would put my name on it.”

He cited the comments amid a seven-day reduction of violence which has been agreed in talks between the US diplomats and Taliban-Qatar based political office.

Trump has expressed optimism about the short-time calm condition and said the cooling off periods has “been holding up. It’s a day and half. We will see what happens.” “I want to see how this period of a week works out.”

If the violence reduction get succeed in the next days, Trump said he would put his on the agreement.

“Time to come home. And they want to stop.” He said the Taliban are tired of war and want to make a deal too.