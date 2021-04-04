Turkey conference slated for April 16: Afghan leaders attend “Istanbul Conference” with united standpoint

AT News

KABUL: Two senior government officials say that the conference on Afghan peace in Turkey would begin on April 16. The conference will be held in the country’s European city of Istanbul where representatives from Afghanistan, Taliban neighboring, regional and other countries are expected to discuss ways to peace.

Sayed Zaher Motahari, an official of the reconciliation council, said Sunday that the conference would be held on April 16. “The Istanbul conference is very important, key, historic and decisive for the people of Afghanistan. The government of Afghanistan plus political parties and influential leaders will attend the conference with a united viewpoint,” Motahari said.

A member of the Afghan negotiating team in Qatar also confirmed the Istanbul conference on April 16, but did not provide details.

But Taliban say that the date of Istanbul conference was not clarified.

President Ghani’s national security adviser Hamdullah Moheb had earlier said that the government was ready for the conference.

Gholam Farooq Majrooh, a member of Afghan negotiating team said that representative from the United States, United Nations and Turkey talked on the agenda of the Istanbul conference.

The Qatar talks also called as intra-Afghan talks has not gained any progress since it began in September.